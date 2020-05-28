A couple of months after rebranding, Avalanche Studios Group is preparing to expand its operations further. The company’s next location will call Liverpool home in the United Kingdom. This Liverpool studio is on track to open in June with a team of five developers; recruitment should begin immediately to hire another 20 staffers. All who join will at first work remotely in accordance with the UK government’s coronavirus-related guidance. Over the next two years, Avalanche Studios Group hopes this particular team will grow to a total of 50 staff members.

Avalanche’s Liverpool studio represents a big step in the company’s “sustainable growth strategy” to bring aboard 100 new employees throughout this year. According to a press release, those who work in Liverpool are to initially aid other locations in developing current and future IPs for Expansive Worlds–a game division of Avalanche responsible for theHunter: Call of the Wild. This new location serves as the fourth for Avalanche Studios Group. The other three are based out of Malmö, Stockholm, and New York City.

In the aforementioned press release, Avalanche’s CEO Pim Holfve noted the following: “I’m excited about Avalanche Studios Group becoming a part of Liverpool’s thriving game development scene and how we can contribute to it in terms of our unique games and culture.”

The company’s recent rebranding places three “creative divisions” under the Avalanche Studios Group umbrella. Those three branches include–Avalanche Studios (Just Cause, Rage 2), Expansive Worlds (theHunter: Call of the Wild), and Systemic Reaction (Generation Zero). Systemic Reaction is currently working on Second Extinction, which was announced at the Microsoft Inside Xbox Series X third-party gameplay showcase. Second Extinction isn’t currently listed for PlayStation platforms.

[Source: Avalanche Studios Group]