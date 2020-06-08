Update: Sony has confirmed the rescheduled date and time.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

Sony notes that the event is a pre-taped broadcast in 1080p at 30 fps, but promises the games will look event better actually on a PS5 console on a 4K TV. They also recommend wearing headphones for the event as there is some “cool audio work in the show” that can’t be fully appreciated via laptop or tv speakers.

Original: Originally scheduled for June 4th, the delayed PS5 reveal gameplay showcase event (what are we actually calling this thing?) has apparently been rescheduled for one week later on June 11th. An ad that has been playing for some Twitch viewers in various regions appears to show the new date with a revised short teaser trailer—a shorter compilation shot of the original DualSense teaser trailer. The event will take place on June 11th at 1 pm PST/4 pm EST, exactly one week after its original slot.

Since June 1st, the official PlayStation Twitter account has been silent. The company stepped back as protests and unrest erupted around the country (and even the world) following the Memorial Day police murder of George Floyd and the ensuing discussion around Black Lives Matter and police brutality. The final two posts from the company were delaying the June 4th event indefinitely to allow other voices to be heard during this time and a post denouncing systemic racism, standing with those in the Black community.

Sony and PlayStation still have yet to officially confirm the rescheduled PS5 reveal event date.

I still maintain that this PS5 reveal event gameplay showcase extravaganza (yes, I think I am just adding new words to this every time I write it out) will just be games. Every indication in every post and teaser about this tells me that Sony isn’t readying its fans for a full console reveal. Don’t expect to see the complete console design. Don’t expect to get the price. And don’t expect to learn the release date. If anything, we’ll get small teases, but the June 11th event will first and foremost focus on gameplay, not the box itself. We’ll see what the PS5 is capable of, and what it means to jump into the next generation of gaming.