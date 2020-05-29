The PS5 reveal date is June 4th, 2020, at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET. Or at least a showcase of PlayStation 5 games.

The PlayStation Twitter account posted the announcement this morning with a short stylish video of the DualSense controller lighting up in the dark. Unlike the teaser for the PS4 reveal back in 2013, it does not feature any closeups or hints as to what the console itself might look like.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan elaborated further in a post on the PlayStation Blog. He acknowledges that this road to launch has been “different,” but whether he’s talking about Sony’s unconventional drop of information to Wired last year or the pandemic (or both) isn’t entirely clear.

Ryan says that while they’ve shared specs and the DualSense controller, the next thing they want to focus on is games. The digital showcase will be a little longer than an hour, giving us a first look at a bunch of PS5 games.

The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.

Lining up with previous reports, it looks like Sony wants to show off not just the games themselves, but what makes them so special on the PlayStation 5 hardware. Speaking of the hardware, it doesn’t seem like Sony is quite ready to show off the console itself just yet. From the teaser itself only featuring the DualSense and Ryan’s announcement largely centering on PS5 games, this may just be a software showcase for the time being. Ryan admits that this is only the beginning; a “part of the series of PS5 updates” and that the company will share a lot more beyond next week’s showcase.

The announcement follows weeks of alleged reports putting the PS5 reveal in early June, actually matching up with the initial report saying June 4th (before being “delayed,” and then adjusted to June 3rd). It also confirms that Sony wants to focus on games running on the PS5 hardware, showing players what is possible with next-gen.

You can catch the PS5 reveal event (or perhaps just a PS5 games showcase) on June 4th, 2020 at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. We’ll also be hosting the broadcast here on PlayStation LifeStyle, as well as reporting on everything to come out of the show. Get excited. Sony’s ready to start talking—and showing—next-gen gaming.