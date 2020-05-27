Report: PS5 Reveal Event Scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

All of the kerfuffle around an early June PS5 reveal event seems to finally be solidifying. Recent reports are now indicating that Sony plans to unveil more about the PS5 one week from today on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. This report comes via a joint byline from both Jason Schreier and Takashi Mochizuki at Bloomberg, and follows earlier reports from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb citing early June plans.

Schreier may now be with Bloomberg instead of Kotaku, but that’s not stopping him from dropping huge scoops and leaking insider information about industry plans. His anonymous sources “with direct knowledge of the matter” say that an event is now planned for Wednesday, June 3, which is actually a day earlier than Grubb’s previous June 4th report. Bloomberg’s report says that it will be a virtual event—which is basically a given in the year of the pandemic—and that while this plan is more firm that previous reports have been, everything is still subject to change given that these plans “have been in flux,” not to mention the pandemic currently affecting everything. The malleable nature of the PS5 reveal plans explains Grubb’s two reports, first citing a June 4th reveal and then changing it to the more nebulous “early June.”

Scoop with @6d6f636869 – Sony is planning a PlayStation 5 game reveal event for next Wednesday, June 3. Gotta include the now-standard caveat that plans can change abruptly during a pandemic, but this date is more firm than previous rumors https://t.co/imptQiw5Kp — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 27, 2020

Additionally, Schreier and Mochizuki say that Sony “isn’t expected to reveal every essential detail about the console” and will probably hold numerous follow-up events in the weeks and months to come. After all, the road to release is still a long one, with at least five months until we get to the scheduled holiday 2020 launch.

Sony declined to comment to Bloomberg regarding the report, but if the company is planning to unveil the PS5 more completely next week, they probably won’t want to drop it out of nowhere like the DualSense controller reveal. This week is focused on The Last of Us Part II with today’s State of Play broadcast and PS Plus free games announcements for June, but we’d expect Sony to start teasing and getting the ball rolling later this week or early next if the June 3rd reveal date is indeed accurate. Either way, we’ll know in a week if these reports were true or not, but a lot of evidence seems to indicate that they are.