The major fixes of note coming on June 16 are as follows:

Player Power Increased damage for nearly all weapons, including exotics Gearset improvements Brand set improvements

Loot Generosity Increased overall loot quality Improved loot quality scaling with difficulty Improved quality of crafted items Improved vendor stocks

Fixes and balancing Major balancing pass Large amount of bug fixes



Meanwhile, the Season 2 content will be the start of a three-month long, narrative-driven campaign that will continue stories started in the Warlords of New York expansion. “Much like Season 1, Season 2 will give players the chance to unlock unique rewards, including two new exotics, a skill variant, and a gearset. Players with the Warlords of New York expansion can play Season 2 for free and can purchase a Season 2 Pass to earn additional rewards for their progression. The Pass also offers more opportunities to unlock Season specific gear and exclusive vanity items such as a unique Season outfit. Players have until June 15 to complete Season 1 before Season 2 kicks off June 23.” It’s unclear what the week period between the two seasons will be for and why Season 1 doesn’t extend to the Season 2 start date.

The Division 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia (with crossplay to PC) and the update will launch on June 16, providing even more opportunities to go shooty-pew with your friends.