The major fixes of note coming on June 16 are as follows:
- Player Power
- Increased damage for nearly all weapons, including exotics
- Gearset improvements
- Brand set improvements
- Loot Generosity
- Increased overall loot quality
- Improved loot quality scaling with difficulty
- Improved quality of crafted items
- Improved vendor stocks
- Fixes and balancing
- Major balancing pass
- Large amount of bug fixes
Meanwhile, the Season 2 content will be the start of a three-month long, narrative-driven campaign that will continue stories started in the Warlords of New York expansion. “Much like Season 1, Season 2 will give players the chance to unlock unique rewards, including two new exotics, a skill variant, and a gearset. Players with the Warlords of New York expansion can play Season 2 for free and can purchase a Season 2 Pass to earn additional rewards for their progression. The Pass also offers more opportunities to unlock Season specific gear and exclusive vanity items such as a unique Season outfit. Players have until June 15 to complete Season 1 before Season 2 kicks off June 23.” It’s unclear what the week period between the two seasons will be for and why Season 1 doesn’t extend to the Season 2 start date.
The Division 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia (with crossplay to PC) and the update will launch on June 16, providing even more opportunities to go shooty-pew with your friends.