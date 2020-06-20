PlayStation Gear Store has unveiled its new line of The Last of Us Part II merchandise, which includes your usual apparel and collectibles alongside limited-edition guitars that cost up to $2,299 before tax and shipping.

Ellie’s custom-made replica guitar is made by Taylor and features a tobacco sunburst top and a moth fretboard inlay. It has a nice, glossy finish and a faux tortoiseshell pickguard.

“Built with solid sapele back and sides and a Sitka spruce top, this model produces a balanced voice across the tonal spectrum with a rich midrange and clear treble notes,” reads a description. ” The contours of Taylor’s Grand Auditorium body shape offer a comfortable playing experience and a versatile sound, while a slender, easy-playing neck accommodates players of all styles and skill levels. Taylor’s innovative V-Class interior bracing system punches up the tonal response with louder volume, longer sustain, and a perfectly in-tune sound all the way along the neck.”

The guitar is up for preorder now and will begin shipping on August 28th.

Can’t afford it? There’s a GS Mini guitar up for grabs for $700. Featuring Ellie’s tattoo on a mahogany top, this Taylor guitar is made for portability and is an “ideal choice for anyone craving a couch or travel companion, or just an inspiring new musical tool.”

Still out of your budget range? You can always check out the mugs, t-shirt, and jacket reasonably priced between $15 and $150. There’s also adorable Nendoroid and Funko figures. The game itself? That’s just $60 on Amazon for you.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]