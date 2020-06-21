The Last of Us Part II‘s story may not be everyone’s cup of tea but we can all unanimously agree that the game is a visual treat. From its facial animations to its trending rope physics, The Last of Us II has impressed critics, players, and fellow developers with its graphics and gameplay. However, this particular video showcases Naughty Dog’s exceptional attention to detail when it comes to creating post apocalyptic Seattle.

Without further ado, check out the video below.

Still wondering about those rope physics? A clip from the game published on Twitter over the weekend caught everyone’s attention when it showcased The Last of Us II‘s interactive rope in action. Such was the praise that co-director Kurt Margenau responded:

This is the work of the incredible physics programmer Jaros Sinecky. He owned this system among others, building on the work he did for U4 (drake wrapping the winch around stuff). Of course doing it with slack is MUCH harder than a taught winch 😉 Jaros finds a way. — Kurt Margenau (@kurtmargenau) June 20, 2020

Elsewhere, Red Dead Redemption 2 actor Roger Clark, who played Arthur Morgan, took to Twitter to express how amazed he was by the The Last of Us II‘s facial capture and performances. In response to his tweet, senior sound designer Neil Uchitel revealed that the facial animations are all systematic.

One thing you may not notice is that all of the gameplay (not cinematic) facial animations are systemic. It’s not facial capture. It’s an astounding system designed by animator Keith Paciello (not on twitter). It’s like nothing that anyone has ever seen in games. — Neil Uchitel (@neiluchitel) June 20, 2020

The Last of Us Part II is available now.