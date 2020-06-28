Troy Baker has said that he thinks Marvel actor Josh Brolin would be “a knockout choice” to play the character of Joel in The Last of Us HBO series.

Speaking to Collider, Baker revealed that he actually asked Brolin to consider the role once. The website pointed readers to a 5-year old Reddit AMA where Brolin was asked if he would play Joel in a TV adaptation, to which the actor said that the idea “sounds interesting.”

Baker said:

I remember being at LAX and Josh Brolin was there, we were in the lounge together, and I walked up. I was like, ‘Man, I doubt you remember this, but you and I were doing a movie.’ He was doing No Country [for Old Men], and I was doing a western. And I was like, ‘You and I met, we had drinks this one night, we had a good night.’ He was like, ‘I think I remember that,’ and I was like, ‘I doubt you do, because I know how much we all had to drink.’ I said, ‘There is a game that’s coming out. And I want you to know that, for me, so much of your work was very influential.’ And he really, really was. And I was like, ‘If you ever get the call for a character named Joel, I would be honored and I think you would be enriched to play that character.

[Source: Collider]