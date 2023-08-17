HBO’s The Last of Us Has Seemingly Found Its Abby

HBO’s The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin has teased that the TV series may have cast Abby. The show’s second season will be based on the events of The Last of Us Part II, in which the character played one of the central roles.

The Last of Us Season 2’s Abby was the first role the production team wanted to cast

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mazin was asked whether the show had found someone to portray Abby, to which he jokingly responded, “Maybe.” He then said that she was the first character that the production team wanted to cast and was in the process of doing so, but the ongoing Hollywood strikes have slowed things down.

“Look, Abby was the first role that we wanted to tackle,” Mazin said. “We’ve got a pretty good track record of making major cast announcements and people going, “’Really?’ which will probably continue. So people may disagree, but I think we got it right so far, and the audience seems to feel we got it right, and the Academy seems to feel we got it right.”

From the sound of things, an actress has been shortlisted, but things haven’t been formalized for an announcement at this time.