Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment managed to dethrone Nintendo in the UK during the month of June with record-breaking physical sales of The Last of Us Part II and strong sales of its back catalog.

According to GfK market data shared by Games Industry, The Last of Us Part II sold more boxed copies than the rest of June’s top ten games combined. In addition to this, Sony saw strong sales of The Last of Us Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War.

Overall, 29 percent of physical games sold in the UK were published by Sony, which also claimed 37 percent of June’s physical software revenue. It was a good month for retail, which sold 1.24 million games – an increase of 44 percent over May. So far, June is 2020’s second best month for the UK after March.

Despite the current console cycle nearing its end, June was also a strong month in terms of hardware sales. Console sales experienced a 41 percent increase compared to the same period last year, thanks in part to Covid-19 lockdowns. That said, console sales did experience a 12 percent decline compared to May 2020.

June’s top ten physical games in the UK are as follows:

1 The Last of Us Part II

2 FIFA 20

3 Ring Fit Adventure

4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

7 Grand Theft Auto V

8 Minecraft (Switch)

9 The Last of Us: Remastered

10 Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

In terms of accessories, DualShock 4 took the no. 1 spot in a segment that saw a 14 percent sales increase compared to May 2020.

[Source: Games Industry]