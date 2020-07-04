Weeks after Ubisoft was rocked by allegations of abuse, harassment, and sexual misconduct, CEO Yves Guillemot has penned a public letter announcing major changes within the company.

Ubisoft previously hired external investigators to look into the claims levied against a number of its employees. While Guillemot said that the investigations are ongoing, one of the accused – Editorial Vice President, Maxime Beland – has already resigned. Meanwhile, fellow Vice President Tommy Francois remains suspended and an unnamed employee from Ubisoft Toronto has been fired.

Guillemot revealed that Ubisoft’s entire editorial department will undergo structural changes.

“We are not looking for a quick fix, but rather a structural shift at Ubisoft that fully aligns with our values – values that do not tolerate toxic behaviors and where everyone feels safe to speak out,” he wrote. “We must do everything we can to ensure no one is in these situations ever again. With this in mind, I also am putting in place a series of initiatives that will serve as a roadmap as we listen, learn, and act.”

The roadmap includes the appointment of a ‘Head of Workplace Culture.’ Lidwine Sauer will oversee “all aspects” of Ubisoft’s culture, which Guillemot added that she will be empowered to examine. Additionally, Ubisoft will launch employee listening sessions and a global employee survey to enable employees to share their questions and concerns. This announcement comes after a number of Ubisoft staffers revealed that some of the allegations were reported to the company’s management years ago.

“I want to express my appreciation to those of you who have had the courage to speak up,” Guillemot concluded. “Know that my door is always open to you if you wish to express your concerns directly to me. We have a lot to accomplish, and I am determined to make this change happen.”

[Source: Ubisoft]