Following the news that Activision Blizzard has been sued by the state of California over workplace misconduct, hundreds of Ubisoft employees penned an open letter in support of Activision Blizzard staff walkout, and criticized their own company’s handling of similar allegations.

For the past entire year, Ubisoft has been battling allegations of workplace misconduct, sexism, harassment, and an overall toxic work environment. The company did appear to take some immediate action, but employees claim that it was all smoke and mirrors.

In response to the recent letter demanding internal changes, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot released a statement claiming that the company takes the issues raised seriously, and has deployed numerous measures to improve working conditions. Part of the statement reads:

Yesterday’s letter expresses concern from employees who want to make Ubisoft a better place. We have heard clearly from this letter that not everyone is confident in the processes that have been put in place to manage misconduct reports. This is a top priority for Anika, who continues to ensure they are robust and independent. In addition to our current processes, we are currently recruiting a new VP Global Employee Relations.

However, employees have spoken to sites like Eurogamer, claiming that not much has changed and that Ubisoft’s management continues to protect known offenders.

“It’s hypocritical of management to say that they’re working on it while still harboring, protecting, permitting, and shuffling around known toxic and abusive people to other positions of power,” an employee complained. “Morale and trust is low.”

Both Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard have yet to make any meaningful changes to their organizational culture.

[Source: Eurogamer]