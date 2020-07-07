PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 7, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR ($39.99)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99)
PS4 Games
- Assetto Corsa Competizione ($39.99)
- Arcade Archives P-47 ($7.99)
- Clash Force ($4.99)
- Crypto by POWGI ($7.99)
- F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition ($69.99)
- NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition ($69.99)
- Robozarro (6.99)
- Snakes and Ladders ($9.99)
- Superliminal ($19.99)
- Sushi Break ($6.99)
- Terra Lander ($9.99)
- while True: learn() ($14.99)