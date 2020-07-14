Akin to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey before it, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will offer players plenty of romance options. What might this mean for Eivor, though, who players can play as either male or female? Apparently, it won’t mean much at all. Ubisoft has confirmed romance options will not be limited by the lead character’s gender.

During a recent discussion on IGN News Live, Ubisoft host and writer Youssef Maguid teased what to expect from AC Valhalla’s various romance options. According to Maguid, “there are multiple people you can romance in the game, and you can romance all of them as either gender.”

This isn’t dissimilar from what AC Odyssey offered. Regardless of whether players assumed the role of Alexios or Kassandra, all romance companions were fair game. Things are a bit different in one regard, however. AC Odyssey’s protagonists were two separate characters. If you played as Kassandra, Alexios took on another form in the overarching narrative. AC Valhalla’s Eivor, on the other hand, is the same person regardless of which gender players select.

Interestingly, this new wrinkle opens the door for Ubisoft Montréal to truly dig into the franchise’s sci-fi roots. For example, players will have the option to switch back and forth between male and female Eivor at leisure. During another interview, Narrative Director Darby McDevitt told IGN: “To explain why would spoil a long-running secret, but I will say that the whole reason for why you can switch [Eivor’s gender] back and forth fully embraces the often-overlooked science fiction nature of our series.”

Players can experiment with all of the above possibilities for themselves soon enough. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One later this year on November 17th. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are also on the cards, though Ubisoft has yet to specify launch details.

[Source: IGN]