In light of recent developments, Electronic Arts has announced that it’s erasing any mention of ‘Washington Redskins’ from the upcoming Madden NFL 21. For the uninitiated, the NFL team’s owner finally decided to drop the ‘Redskins’ name and logo following a lengthy period of criticism from those who pointed out its racist origins. Now, EA Sports is making last-minute changes to follow suit.

In a statement to Kotaku, a representative said:

We are pleased to see Washington’s decision to change their team name and visual identity. We are quickly working to update Madden NFL 21 to feature a generic Washington team, while we await final word on the updated team name and logo design. Changes to the name and logo will come via title updates that will download automatically. The first changes will be available to our EA Access players and will include audio/commentary updates; motion graphics and presentation updates; stadium art, environments, crowd gear and signage updates; and uniform updates. Players may continue to see some outdated Washington references in other areas of the game at launch, but we are committed to removing all of those from the game in additional title updates coming shortly after launch.

Those who plan to purchase a physical copy of Madden NFL 21 will need to manually update the game as it’s already in final stages before shipping.

Madden NFL 21 will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 28th, and later this year on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

[Source: Kotaku]