Call of Duty Warzone—and by extension, Modern Warfare—Season 5 is set to launch sometime shortly after Season 4 ends on August 4th (at least that’s when the Battle Pass timer runs out). New teasers sent to prominent Call of Duty streamers seem to hint at some big changes coming to the massive multiplayer map of Verdansk, one in the form of trains, and the other being bombs finally going off and making some big changes to the map.

The first teaser that started going around was one set to Nickmercs. The short video file was security footage from the front of a train car, facing outward. A helicopter buzzes overhead and shakes the screen as the train horn blasts loudly. The date reads Aug 5, 2020 with a timestamp of 10:46 (AM, based on the lighting, though timezone is unknown). Many have assumed this teaser is hinting at “loot trains” set to start cruising around the train tracks that surround the Verdansk map. Some datamined elements support this theory that something to do with moving trains is coming.

In case you missed it: Here’s the first teaser from @Nickmercs for Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone Season 5. August 5th, 2020. #Warzone pic.twitter.com/iDJ5giFFDM — Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 News (@BattleRoyaleCoD) July 20, 2020

It’s the second, more recent tease that’s rather exciting, however. Sent to Tyler “TeeP” Polchow yesterday, this footage from the perspective of a security camera inside the Stadium. A blast seems to go off in the distance, dust begins falling from the ceiling as the rumble grows louder, and the camera cuts to “No Signal” after a bright light and shockwave appear to rock through the Stadium corridors. The date still reads Aug 5, 2020, though the time is now 20 minutes later at 11:05.

What’s gonna happen in season 5!? pic.twitter.com/FodsPkOymv — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) July 21, 2020

Previous theories have a nuclear bomb going off and making drastic changes to the Warzone map of Verdansk, and TeeP’s video seems to support this. There have also been rumors that Stadium will be opened up in the future, and the video taking place inside of Stadium seems to be a curious coincidence. Will the bomb blast tear open the building? Will the rest of the map see drastic changes too? Will this all be handled via a live event players can be a part of or in a cutscene? More teasers will undoubtedly continue to come out through the next couple of weeks leading to Call of Duty Warzone Season 5, but for now, this is all we have to work with.

Another curious bit of timing that could play a part is the rumored PS5 State of Play event taking place on August 6th. Previous reports have said that Call of Duty 2020 will be revealed via Call of Duty Warzone. Developers have indicated it’s a through-line that connects every other game in the series. If Season 5’s big map changes are setting the stage for the Call of Duty 2020 reveal on August 5th, we could see a proper trailer at the PS5 event the following day, with Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 serving as a big campaign to begin transferring the narrative from Modern Warfare to whatever Treyarch is developing next. That’s purely speculation on my part, of course (not to mention hinges on the PS5 event leak being accurate), but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it happen.

It’s a strange and unique way to tease and reveal a new game, but what better place to announce this year’s Call of Duty than in the free-to-play franchise entry that has more than 50 million unique players? There are now just two weeks to go to see how Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 starts to shake out, but all evidence is pointing to some of the biggest changes for the game since its launch earlier this year.

