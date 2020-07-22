For several weeks, developer Hangar 13 has wowed fans with stunning screenshots and short clips of Mafia: Definitive Edition. Still, there’s nothing like seeing a game in full on action for the first time. As such, the studio and publisher 2K partnered with IGN to showcase 14 minutes of the remake’s gameplay. The lengthy video showcases cutscenes, the city of Lost Heaven, and a mission replete with gunplay.

Check it out in the video below:

Hangar 13 President and CCO Haden Blackman narrates the video, which begins with footage that alternates between the original Mafia from 2002 and the forthcoming remake. According to Blackman, the title is being rebuilt from the ground up. Many members on the development crew were directly involved with production on the franchise’s inaugural entry nearly 20 years ago. Thus, Hangar 13 is paying special attention to faithfully recreating the world. Fans will likely notice a few changes, however, since the team aims to make Lost Heaven feel more lively. Classic landmarks and such will remain untouched in terms of their placement, though.

Gameplay of ‘A Trip to the Country’, a mission that takes place halfway through Mafia, constitutes the first look’s main attraction. The mission sees protagonist Tommy and his partner Paulie drive out of town to meet up with business partners about a bootleg whiskey shipment.

This particular endeavor is doomed from the start, but seems the perfect showcase of what Hangar 13 has accomplished. Character models are shown with great detail; the same holds true for the weather effects system. Gunplay and the cover-based shooting sit center-stage, as well. Blackman notes that building out gameplay “started with the visceral combat and core shooting mechanics of Mafia III.” The mechanics were then tailored to better reflect the original Mafia experience. For instance, because Tommy isn’t a war vet like Lincoln in Mafia III, each gun fight must feel like a life or death encounter.

2K recently bumped Mafia: Definitive Edition out of its August release date. The remake will now come to the PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on September 25th.