Following 2K Games’ recent announcement that NBA 2K21 will cost $69.99 on next-gen hardware, a number of other publishers were cited as reportedly considering a similar price increase. Ubisoft, for the near future at least, will stick to the status quo. For the upcoming fall season, the publisher plans to maintain a $60 price tag on all of its next-gen game offerings.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reports that Ubisoft relayed the news via an earnings call this morning.

Big news: Ubisoft said on today’s earnings call that their next-gen games this fall will be the same price as current-gen games ($60). Take-Two had announced that NBA 2K21 will be $70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 22, 2020

As of writing, it remains unclear as to what this means for Ubisoft’s next-gen pricing model once the year ends and the 2020 holiday season is over Ubisoft declined to comment on its game pricing model beyond this year, so we could very well see the company increasing prices sometime in 2021. At the very least, though, customers can guarantee the likes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion will cost the standard $60 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Of course, anyone who purchases a copy of either title on PS4/Xbox One will receive an upgrade to their respective console’s next-gen version at no extra cost.

As of yet, other publishers have yet to formally chime in on their next-gen pricing plans. Sega, however, did recently announce that all versions of Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s western release will cost $60. This pricing model will hold true for the current-gen iterations and those that roll out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Some analysts predict the $60 model will help carry people over into the new-generation before seeing the new higher $70 base price once next-gen has fully kicked off.

Watch Dogs: Legion hits PS4, PC, and Xbox One on October 29th. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows shortly thereafter on November 17th.

[Source: Jason Schreier on Twitter]