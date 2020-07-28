PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 28, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Erica
- NBA 2K20
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (Early August PS+ Game)
PS4 Games
- 112th Seed – $4.99
- Aircraft Evolution $9.99
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition $49.99
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition $24.99
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition $14.99
- Creaks $19.99
- Cubers Arena – $19.99
- Cuphead – $19.99
- Demon’s Tilt – $19.99
- Depth of Extinction – $14.99
- Destroy All Humans! – $39.99
- Dragon Marked For Death $31.99
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 $7.99
- Escape Game Fort Boyard – $29.99
- Everreach: Project Eden $24.99
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location $7.99
- Headsnatchers – $14.99
- Jisei: The First Case HD $4.99
- Maid of Sker – $24.99
- Max and the Book of Chaos $7.99
- Need a packet? $6.99
- Nicole – $18.99
- Othercide – $39.99
- Rainswept $9.99
- Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection – $39.99
- Skater XL – $39.99
- Super Toy Cars 2 $14.99
- Tannenberg $19.99
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD $29.99
- WW1 Game Series Bundle $34.99
PS Vita Games
- Big Dipper – $4.99
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 $7.99
- Mushroom Heroes – $5.99
- Need a packet? $6.99
- Ultracore $19.99
- Yumeutsutsu Re:After $49.99
- Yumeutsutsu Re:Master $64.99