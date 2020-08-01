The official Konami Twitter account published what seems to be an ordinary tweet about Silent Hill but, as expected, the internet latched on to it as some kind of hint that the long-running rumors are true. The publisher noticed the ruckus and quickly issued a clarification, but its explanatory tweet ended up fueling speculations further.

Let’s break this down. Here’s what Konami tweeted:

Close your eyes. Always scary. Silent Hill 2 Siren pic.twitter.com/0FpiTjDScR — Konami (@Konami) July 31, 2020

Easy there internet. We were watching streams of Dead By Daylight and thought we would share the noise and feel of being hunted. We wont take the tweet down and “backpedal”, we just wanted you to enjoy it. — Konami (@Konami) July 31, 2020

We are sorry we got people fired up. Anything official would come from first from @SilentHill or an event or something, not from us. We were just being fans and enjoyed the noise/memories. Sorry everyone, did mean to kill your Friday mood. — Konami (@Konami) July 31, 2020

It’s the last tweet that has some folks scratching their chins. That Silent Hill Twitter account was created in July 2020. Yes, this past month! Since Twitter allows companies to claim certain accounts named after their properties, it’s possible that July is simply when Konami took control of the account, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering why the publisher would set up an official profile for the series very recently, and point followers to it if it didn’t have any plans for the future.

