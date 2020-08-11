It’s hard to ignore how much Sam Fisher and Splinter Cell caught the imagination of fans everywhere given the absolute fervor online any time the character even makes a small cameo appearance, which is about all Ubisoft seems to do with him anymore. It’s happening once more, Sam Fisher is coming back, jumping from Splinter Cell and landing smack dab in Rainbow Six: Siege and joining Team RAINBOW. A more complete reveal will happen at the Rainbow Six: Siege NA-Mini Major Finals on August 16, but for now, here’s the teaser.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“You should know better than to write me off,” Fisher says, as Ubisoft writes the character off into yet another guest role. “Consider this a teaching moment.” He steps into view and the screen changes to his iconic night-vision green hue. That’s not a lot of information to go on, minus the fact that Sam looks way older at this point and is missing his iconic, skin-tight spy gear, traded out for a large jacket that give him an imposing presence. This feels like an obvious choice for Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six: Siege is one of the most-watched esports of the moment and has continued to grow in popularity and scope throughout the past few years. Bringing in fresh faces to the hero-driven room-clearing gameplay of Siege is a smart move and there’s no face that’s more welcome to the faithful than Sam Fisher.

Of course, this begs the question as to what other games Sam Fisher should pop up in next that aren’t Splinter Cell proper. A Splinter Cell remake done with Rabbids? An endless runner where Sam carries Rayman on his shoulders? Child of Light x Splinter Cell? The possibilities are endless, as is the potential for what Sam Fisher will be able to do within the confines of Rainbow Six: Siege. Expect to learn more about his arrival to Rainbow Six: Siege later in the week when the full reveal details his character.

You can watch the full Shadow Legacy expansion reveal on Sunday, August 16 at 11 am PDT/2:00 pm EDT on Twitch.