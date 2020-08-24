Sega recently confirmed Yakuza: Like a Dragon would make its way westward this November. Now fans can mark a more specific date on their calendars. Players will step into Ichiban Kasuga’s shoes when Yakuza: Like a Dragon lands on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on November 13th. In addition, the title will hit Xbox Series X on the console’s launch day. Meanwhile, a PlayStation 5 version is expected to roll out on an unspecified later date.

In announcing the launch date news, Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio unleashed the following trailer:

Sega originally release Yakuza: Like a Dragon on the PS4 earlier this year in Japan. This particular entry represents quite a shift for the long-running franchise. Firstly, players will not assume the role of series star Kazuma Kirya. Ichiban Kasuga is stepping into the spotlight this time around.

In addition, Like a Dragon marks a departure in terms of the setting, which now predominantly takes place in the fictional Yokohama district of Isezaki Ijincho. Yakuza’s classic combat system has undergone quite the massive shift as well. Most notably, the real-time combat mechanics of previous installments have been switched out for more of a turn-based style of play.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is slated to arrive in stores for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One this fall on November 13th. Though the game is confirmed for next-gen hardware, launch date details remain under wraps. Of course, as of writing, the next-gen consoles themselves still lack a firm release date.

[Source: Sega via Gematsu]