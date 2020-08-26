PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Fall Guys is the Most Downloaded PS Plus Game of All Time

We already knew that Fall Guys has an astonishing amount of players on PS4. Now it’s officially one of the biggest games on the console, and specifically the PlayStation Plus service. Fall Guys is now the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time, beating out the likes of Rocket League and other big games that have made their mark on Sony’s subscription service. That’s a lot of downloads for a bunch of beans.

While exact numbers haven’t been released, PSN tracking site Gamstat suggests that the player count has now surpassed 21 million players, three times more than an already staggering number of sales on Steam. Congratulations are in order for Fall Guys and developer Mediatonic.

“Congrats to our friends Mediatonic as  Fall Guys crosses 7 million units on Steam and is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time! An amazing accomplishment from a wonderful group of folks,” said Devolver Digital on Twitter in regards to the Fall Guys feat. What’s next for the game after this accomplishment? Gamescom appears to hold a number of surprises, including the reveal of a Fall Guys Season 2. We also can’t forget about the Fall Guys charity skin donation drive contest that ends next week. As it turns out, the world of Fall Guys is getting bigger and bigger every day with zero signs of stopping.

Fall Guys is still available via PS Plus until next week. If you’ve yet to add it to your library then be sure to make that happen before September’s free PS Plus games go live on September 1.