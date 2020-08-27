The Summer Game Fest is coming to a close, concluding with gamescom: Opening Night Live. The broadcast will kick off the all digital gamescom 2020 event while closing out Geoff Keighley’s summer-long celebration of games that brought a semblance of organization to a year without physical gaming events.

Things are about to get started with the pre-show at 10:30 am PT/1:30 pm ET, before the Opening Night Live show airs at 11 am PT/2 pm ET. You can catch the live stream (or the archived version, if you missed it) in the embedded YouTube video below:

If the YouTube stream isn’t working or you simply prefer Twitch, you can also watch the Opening Night Live broadcast on Twitch.

Keighley’s put together a massive show for this year’s Opening Night Live, featuring more than 35 games and announcements. While many of the announcements have been revealed ahead of time—a longer look at Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Fall Guys Season 2, a deep dive into Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s new Stasis abilities, and a look at Mafia Definitive Edition—Keighley says there may still be a few surprises along the way.

The show will last around 2 hours (excluding the pre-show or any post-show interviews and reactions). Opening Night Live and gamescom are a couple of the last big events before next-gen launches later this year, and with a lot of mystery surrounding the upcoming consoles, there’s some hoping we see something regarding not just the games, but the physical boxes themselves. If we do, however, that would be a surprise. Nothing aside from games has been confirmed ahead of time.

What are you hoping to see from Opening Night Live? What of the already announced reveals are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below, and join in the conversation as we all watch Opening Night Live together.