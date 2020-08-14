Despite some shuffling around to accommodate the myriad pandemic-related difficulties, gamescom 2020 remains on schedule. The production behind its Opening Night Live showcase, which first debuted last year, is on track as well. While very little is known about this year’s Opening Night Live, gaming enthusiasts are apparently in for a treat come August 27th. Host Geoff Keighley has teased that more than 20 games will feature during the pre-show.

Keighley shared the news on Twitter, additionally hinting that fans can look forward to more details in the weeks leading up to the digital event. See his post linked below:

Just two weeks until @gamescom Opening Night Live. We’re excited to be doing a LIVE show for you with 20+ games, lots to reveal in the next few weeks! pic.twitter.com/4eNpTxNZxX — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 13, 2020

As of now, there’s no word on what exactly Opening Night Live will show off in terms of games. Although, Bethesda and id Software previously announced that DOOM Eternal’s The Ancient Gods: Part One DLC will receive a full reveal during the pre-show. Fans can tune in for the DOOM content on August 27th at 12:00pm PST.

Like several other events this year, gamescom took quite the hit. Back in March, organizers still had plans to host the on-site show in Cologne, Germany from August 25th to August 29th. By mid-April, such plans were uncertain at best. Not too long thereafter, event organizers cancelled the physical showcase in favor of an all-digital platform.

Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off on August 27th at 11:00am PST/7:00pm BST. Gamescom proper will last from August 27th to August 30th.

[Source: Geoff Keighley on Twitter]