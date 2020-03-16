Gamescom organizers are proceeding with convention plans, despite the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, earlier this month games announced a list of companies who are already on board for the show in August. This led many to question how gamescom will maintain its regular scheduling, considering the aforementioned virus. Apparently, this particular situation is not affecting gamescom at present. Unless advised by officials to do otherwise, those in charge of the event fully intend to continue planning the summer show in Cologne, Germany.

The event’s official Twitter account made all of the above clear in the following post:

A short update on the current situation:

pic.twitter.com/nZH3qMMVvj — gamescom (@gamescom) March 16, 2020

According to gamescom’s post, the city of Cologne effectively banned all major events that host more than 1,000 people. The state government intends to lift the ban next month on April 10th, the account clarified in a subsequent tweet. Because gamescom takes place in late August, organizers are expecting the event to go on as planned. However, the post does note that in the event of a full cancellation or postponement, all who purchased tickets for the 2020 show will be reimbursed.

The outbreak of coronavirus has already led to a slew of major cancellations worldwide. Sports organizations are halting their seasons, productions for film and television are similarly on hiatus. Gaming, too, has taken quite the hit. GDC postponed its physical event, while award shows and talks will stream live online. BAFTA Games Awards will also hold a virtual ceremony, which fans will have the option to watch live. On the other hand, the ESA called off E3 2020 in its entirety.

If nothing changes between now and then, gamescom will run from August 25th to August 29th. Geoff Keighley’s gamescom: Opening Night Live should take place the day before the event proper.

[Source: gamescom on Twitter]