While a few gaming events for the first half of this year are either cancelled or in limbo due to coronavirus concerns, gamescom 2020 is moving full steam ahead. That’s what gamescom organizers are suggesting, at least, by announcing the show’s first confirmed exhibitors. Many of the larger companies have already signed on to take part in some capacity, including CD Projekt RED, Bethesda Softworks, Sega, THQ Nordic, and Ubisoft.

Gamescom’s official Twitter account shared the news in a post this morning. The complete list of presently known exhibitors is as follows:

Astragon Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bethesda Softworks

Capcom Entertainment

CD Projekt RED

Electronic Arts

ESL Gaming

Kalypso Media

Koch Media

MediaMarkt

Microsoft / Xbox

My.com

NCSOFT

Nintendo

Sega

THQ Nordic

Twitch

Ubisoft

Wargaming

Alternate

Aorus (Gigabyte)

BenQ

Caseking

Corsair

Kingston Technology

Medion

Omen

Samsung

Trust

Interestingly, Sony Interactive Entertainment does not appear on the list. Since it’s still early in the year, there’s plenty of time for the company to commit to its attendance at a later date.

At present, it remains to be seen whether the coronavirus outbreak will affect gamescom plans in August. Shows such as PAX East and GDC have already taken a hit, with the latter being postponed to an unspecified date this summer. The virus’ continued spread in California has raised questions about E3’s annual gathering in June. For the time being, E3 2020 is still scheduled to occur, though the ESA promises to keep a close watch on the situation.

Gamescom is slated to kick off in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday, August 25th. For the second year in a row, Geoff Keighley will host an Opening Night Live event.

