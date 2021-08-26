Gamescom is another conference still stuck in the virtual world due to the ongoing pandemic. As such, last night Geoff Keighley hosted a two-hour Opening Night Live show that promised a look at the campaign for Call of Duty: Vanguard, an announcement in the Saints Row universe, and an extended glimpse of gameplay from Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Of course, there was plenty more news to fill those two hours including announcements, updates, and plenty of surprises.

In case you missed the livestream yesterday, we’ve rounded up all of the news from the main show and the 20 minute long pre-show before it, including everything we covered and a few things we may have missed.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 Main Highlights

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 Further News

King of Fighters XV Releases in February

The King of Fighters XV will be arriving on February 17, 2022. Koch Media also showed off a four minute trailer demonstrating all of the game’s features, including the 39 fighters, a variety of different game modes, and new additions like Shatter Strike that allows players to counter their opponents’ strikes.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Story Trailer

The latest trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, titled Enemy of My Enemy, dived deeper into the game’s storyline. Players saw the importance of their choices when deciding whether to work with the opposing side or whether to keep them at arm’s length. Each decision has a consequence when fighting an ancient evil that lurks in the shadows.

Dolmen Story Trailer

Revived action RPG Dolmen got a new story trailer introducing players to the sci-fi universe of Revion Prime. When an interdimensional rift appears at a mining station, its effects must be contained before catastrophe occurs.

Soundfall Trailer

After three years of silence, dungeon crawler Soundfall returned to the limelight with a brief trailer showing glimpses of gameplay where players take down enemies in time to the beat of the music.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Stalingrad Campaign Gameplay

Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s campaign will take players through World War II, to the Western Front, Eastern Front, Pacific, and North Africa, but the ten minute gameplay video focused solely on Stalingrad. Sniper Polina was originally a nurse on the Eastern Front but things changed when enemy forces invaded her city.

Cult of the Lamb Announced for Consoles

Massive Monster and Devolver Digital have teamed up to create a game that combines base building with dungeon crawling. A lamb is saved from execution by a stranger but is possessed as a result. To repay his debt, he needs to create one true cult with plenty of worshippers, but this means taking down other cults and absorbing their power. To keep those followers, though, they need shelter, dark rituals and sermons to increase their devotion. Cult of the Lamb will be released on unspecified consoles in 2022.

Midnight Fight Express Arrives on PS4 Next Summer

Midnight Fight Express is a brawler where players battle their way across the city using a variety of weapons and the environment to defeat their enemies. The game combines old school brawlers with fast-paced motion-captured combat as shown in the latest trailer below. Those wanting to take it for a spin can do so on PS4 next summer.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Reveals April O’Neil as a Playable Character

Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello are all taking to the streets to thwart the latest fiendish scheme from Krang and Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. They’ll now be joined by April O’Neil who’ll be using her news reporting equipment to dispatch enemies. She’ll also have increased agility, lengthy slide kicks, and the ability to feed pizza to the turtles to revive them.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Adds Persona 5’s Morgana to the Cast as Paid DLC

SEGA announced Persona 5‘s Morgana will be joining the cast of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania as a post-launch DLC playable character on November 2. Other guest characters include Sonic, Tails, Beat from Jet Set Radio, and Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza who will all be playable in all of the game’s modes. The publisher also revealed gameplay from all 12 party games, such as Monkey Target and Monkey Soccer.

Riders Republic Open Beta Available Until August 28

Ubisoft announced they had extended the Riders Republic beta until August 28. Not only that, the beta is now open for all players to download and try out. The latest trailer explains exactly what players can expect to find over the next couple of days.

Free-to-Play Football Game UFL Announced for Consoles

Details on upcoming free-to-play football title UFL are few and far between. Developer Strikerz Inc. stated the game would be “a global online football league where only your skills matter” and it’s coming to all major consoles. The team will be sharing more information soon.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gameplay

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga took to the stage with a brand new gameplay trailer, this time focusing on many of the characters and locations players will visit as they make their way through nine movies’ worth of brick-breaking chaos. They also revealed a new release window; the game is currently scheduled to be released in spring 2022.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Arrives on November 9

Frontier Developments revealed their latest dinosaur park management simulation title will be arriving on November 9. Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be available as a standard or deluxe edition, the latter of which will include three exclusive vehicle skins, six guest building amenity signs, and five additional prehistoric species for Sandbox and Challenge modes. Those who pre-order the game will receive three vehicle skins featuring John Hammond’s InGen company livery.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Jungle Book Crossover Begins Next Week

The next limited time event to begin in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be a Jungle Book crossover. From September 3 to September 12, players will be able to complete challenges to earn them enough Kudos to get Mowgli, Shere Khan, Baloo and King Louie in bean form, as well as an exclusive nickname, pattern, nameplate and emote.

Genshin Impact x Horizon Zero Dawn Crossover Teased in New Trailer

Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy will soon be making her way into Genshin Impact as a free 5-star character. She’ll be available first on PS5 and PS4 from October 13 before becoming available on other platforms and miHoYo released a new teaser trailer for the character. They also revealed Genshin Concert 2021: Melodies of an Endless Journey will take place on October 3.