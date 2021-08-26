Bandai Namco promised they would be making several announcements during Gamescom Opening Night Live. One of those is that they’re going to be filling the death-defying theme park management niche on PlayStation 5 with Limbic Entertainment’s Park Beyond, due to be released at some point next year.

Park Beyond will put players in charge of reviving an ailing theme park. The park’s clean and the rides all function correctly, but it’s just a bit old-fashioned and… safe. As a newly-hired visionary architect, your job is to create a theme park full of rides that defy everything that health and safety stands for and even the normal rules of gravity. Who cares if that cannon overshoots the mark and sends a rollercoaster car plunging to the floor? Or if that octopus manages to wallop someone with its tentacles? Unrestricted by the limits of technology and with a seemingly endless budget at your disposal, you can resort to all manner of almost impossible tricks to entertain the park’s visitors in the game’s sandbox mode.

Limbic Entertainment‘s CEO Stephan Winter said:

It’s our ambition to combine deep management gameplay, a story campaign full of twists and turns, player creativity and our very own idea of ’impossification’ into a modern game experience. Designing, creating and building rides and coasters which defy reality is extremely rewarding and our team has tons of fun bringing this vision to life and we can’t wait for players to try it out themselves!

The game’s campaign will put you in the middle of a pitch meeting where mission objectives, business goals and the monitoring tools are explained, because management isn’t just about building rides. You’ll need to keep an eye on visitor trends, recruit staff, set marketing budgets, design other facilities like shops, and research new technology. Along the way there will be plenty of allies to meet. Phil has years of experience in park creation while Izzy is looking after the financial aspect of the proceedings. However, there’s also enemies looking to stop you becoming a legend in the park industry.

Park Beyond will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC at some point in 2022.

[Source: Bandai Namco]