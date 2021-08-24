If you’re dying to see some gameplay of Kojima Productions’ upcoming Death Stranding Director’s Cut, you’re in luck. Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will show extended gameplay footage of the much-awaited PS5 title. Additionally, gamescom will also feature announcements from other games such as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Far Cry 6, and Saint’s Row.

Wednesday, don't miss an extended look at the gameplay of Hideo Kojima's DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT for @PlayStation 5 during @gamescom Opening Night Live Don't miss this moment. Livestream begins Wednesday at 11a PT / 2p ET / 7p BST / 8p CEST at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/fKt9XW8bxE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 23, 2021

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is releasing exactly one month from now on September 24, 2021. While Hideo Kojima has been hard at work personally creating a trailer for the game, not much gameplay has been shown for the revamped next-gen version of 2019’s Death Stranding. What we do know so far is that the game will take advantage of the PS5’s unique enhancements, and include new features such as a “Very Hard Mode.”

In addition to Death Stranding gameplay, the Opening Night Live will also showcase a host of new game announcements and reveals. Ubisoft, for example, will show a new story trailer for Far Cry 6. Meanwhile, Deep Silver is also planning to announce some news about the Saints Row franchise, which many think is a reboot. Other planned announcements include a new game announcement by Devolver Digital, as well as a world premiere for Splitgate and an announcement from Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

Though Sony won’t be announcing anything at this year’s gamescom, below is a list of announcements that have been confirmed so far, courtesy of Gematsu:

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event airs on August 25, 2021, at 10:30 AM PST. The show will run for two hours, and will stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

