When Death Stranding Director’s Cut releases later this year, it will come with a “Very Hard” mode. That’s according to Hideo Kojima himself, who succinctly tweeted:

Oh and there’s Very Hard Mode too. pic.twitter.com/5e3acn5PDM — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 9, 2021

Death Stranding Director’s Cut isn’t merely a remaster for the PlayStation 5. The game has been expanded with new content for players to enjoy alongside new gameplay features. There will be new weapons, vehicles, equipment, modes, missions, and areas to explore alongside an expanded story. Sony recently revealed that Death Stranding‘s user interface will be enhanced as well.

“The content that we’re introducing to Death Stranding Director’s Cut was all built and developed from the ground up, following the launch of the original Death Stranding,” Sony explained last week. “Everything from the Firing Range area, to the additional missions, to the all-new Fragile Circuit racing mode, the aim was to introduce new content that would further expand the world within Death Stranding while enhancing the core game experience. The new content isn’t simply bolted on either, it’s been carefully woven into the core game experience and will be made available through discovery as you play.”

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will cost $50. Those who already own the game on the PS4 can get the PS5 upgrade for $10. A $60 Digital Deluxe Edition is also available, which includes:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition content

New in-game suit colors x2 (gold and silver)

New in-game power glove colors x2 (gold and silver)

New in-game BB Pod options x2 (gold and silver)

New in-game backpack patches

Digital mini art book and mini soundtrack PlayStation 5 app

Avatar set

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will release on September 24th.