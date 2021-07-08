Death Stranding Directors Cut is coming to PS5 on September 24, 2021. The next-gen version of the game won’t only feature enhanced visuals, but boasts a ton of added features that are fare more than just a standard next-gen update. Sony and Kojima Productions outlined a number of the new features in a new trailer for the game shown during today’s State of Play live stream.

Unlike Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, which features the dedicated and largely separate Iki Island story expansion, Death Stranding Director’s Cut brings enhancements and additions within the existing framework of the game. Kojima Productions reiterated this on the PlayStation Blog. “The new content isn’t simply bolted on either, it’s been carefully woven into the core game experience and will be made available through discovery as you play.”

Some of the additional features that you can see in the trailer above include more weapons, equipment and vehicles, a variety of new modes, missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and enhancements to the UI, along with a new Firing Range and the all-new Fragile Circuit racing mode. You can get a look at the added content in the trailer above. They are also adding new online features including Friend Play and Leaderboards. Additionally, the Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 content added in the PC version of Death Stranding is coming to PlayStation players via Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

PS4 players will be able to transfer their saves to Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PS5, and the new content will be discoverable for everyone, whether you’ve already completed the story or are just heading out on your journey. In fact, players who have completed the game will get the ability to jump directly to areas where the new content is located. Kojima Productions isn’t talking about the expanded story right now, but says the the trailer offers some good hints at the direction they are taking with it.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a PS5 upgrade without the requisite PS5 enhancements, including everything from Haptic Feedback support, Adaptive Trigger functionality, and higher resolution and framerates.

Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.

Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).

Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.

Choose from two picture modes – Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60FPS or Fidelity Mode in native 4K – both with ultra-wide and HDR support.

Owners of Death Stranding on PS4 can upgrade to Death Stranding Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 for just $10. Buying Director’s Cut new on PS5 is just $49.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is $59.99. It doesn’t seem like there is an upgrade path to the standard edition of Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

For even more details on Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and why they are expanding the game, check out this video from Kojima Productions. One of the key things they answer is that the PS5 inspired the additions, and that it doesn’t mean anything was left out of the original game. It’s worth watching the video to get a better sense of the motivations behind the new version of the game.

You can read our original review of Death Stranding on PS4 to get an idea for why we loved the game so much. Kojima Productions promises more news on Death Stranding Director’s Cut in “just a few weeks’ time.”

Death Stranding Director’s Cut releases exclusively on PS5 on September 24, 2021.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]