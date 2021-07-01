After rumors recently began flying around about both Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and a new expansion to the game, both were confirmed today in an announcement from Sony and Sucker Punch that Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will release for PS4 and PS5 on August 20, 2021. It will include a brand new Iki Island story expansion that takes place on an island adjacent to Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the base game and every addition and update released to date, while adding on the new Iki Island story chapter and a bunch of new content and features, including some PS5-specific upgrades and features.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is getting plenty of expected PS5 features—DualSense Adaptive Trigger and Haptic Feedback support, 3D audio, 4K resolution targeting 60 fps, and enhanced load times on the already very impressive load times—the console is allowing some additional features as well. Thanks to its ability render cinematics in real time, the PS5 version will offer players Japanese lip sync for the Japanese voice over option.

Players’ progress will carry over from the PS4 version of the game to either pick up where they left off, or jump right into the Iki Island expansion story (new players will have to reach Act 2 before getting access to Iki Island). Sony hasn’t yet detailed the process for transferring your save file, and whether it will require you to have the PS4 version installed, or if you’ll just be able to use the save file itself without a complicated transfer process. (Though recent games haven’t required the last-gen versions, so Sony may have made some under-the-hood changes to how this process works.)

Owners of Ghost of Tsushima on PS4 will receive a number of additional updates free via a patch alongside the release of the Director’s Cut. This includes photo mode updates, new accessibility options for controller remapping, and the ability to enable a target lock-on during combat. And partially joking, Sucker Punch added, “And for the person who tweets at us all the time asking for an option to hide your quiver during gameplay: yes, we’ll be adding that, too!”

The multiplayer cooperative mode Ghost of Tsushima Legends is also getting an added mode and additional updates free for all players, whether you own the original version or get the Director’s Cut.

Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion

Originally rumored to be a standalone expansion game titled Ghost of Ikishima, the Iki Island expansion is actually woven into the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut experience. In the real history of the region, the neighboring island of Iki was also invaded along with Tsushima. The Iki Island expansion sees Jin travel to Iki to investigate a potential Mongol presence before getting “caught up in events with deeply personal stakes that will force him to relive some traumatic moments from his past.” Players can head to Iki island anytime after reaching Act 2 in the main game.

Additionally, this expansion will add new armor for Jin and his horse, new characters, new environments, mini-games, techniques, enemy types, and more, which should help it feel brand new even to players who are intimately familiar with the base game. And of course it comes with a set of new Iki Island Trophies as well.

And worry not. If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, Sony outlined the upgrade options for you.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Upgrade Options

If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4:

You can pre-order an upgrade to Director’s Cut on PS4 for $19.99 USD. This upgrade will become available starting on August 20.

Starting on August 20:

If you bought Director’s Cut PS4, you’ll be able to upgrade to Director’s Cut PS5 at any time for $9.99 USD

You can also upgrade directly (from original Ghost of Tsushima PS4) to Director’s Cut on PS5 for $29.99 USD

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases August 20 for $69.99 USD on PS5 and $59.99 USD on PS4.