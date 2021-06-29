The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has listed Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The timing of the rating is curious because a recent report claims that Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sucker Punch Productions are gearing up to announce a standalone expansion titled Ghost of Ikishima.

Ghost of Tsushima heading to the PS5 was almost a given, and news of an unannounced expansion certainly didn’t surprise anyone, especially considering the game’s success. It remains to be seen if the Director’s Cut will include the rumored expansion or not, but it would make sense for Sony to release the complete package akin to some of its other first-party titles like Horizon Zero Dawn.

The aforementioned rumor floated a release window of 2021 and with the Director’s Cut being rated now, it looks like we’re likely to get something this year.

Interestingly, ESRB’s rating mentions that Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will include in-game purchases on the PS4 only, which makes us wonder if it’s referring to the rumored expansion.

Here’s how ESRB describes the title:

This is an action game in which players assume the role of a samurai (Jin Sakai) on a quest for vengeance against Mongol invaders in 13th century Japan. Players traverse open-world environments, interact with characters, complete quests (e.g., assassinations), and infiltrate enemy strongholds. Players use samurai swords, poison darts, and arrows to battle enemies in third-person melee-style combat. Some attacks result in dismemberment/decapitation of enemy soldiers, often accompanied by large blood-splatter effects. Players can also perform assassination kills (e.g., neck stabbing, sword impalement) to dispatch enemies quietly. Cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: a soldier lit on fire and beheaded; bound civilians lit on fire and burned at the stake; a decapitated man’s head held up towards the screen. The game also depicts a man’s exposed buttocks as he bathes in a hot spring. The word “sh*t” appears in the game.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

