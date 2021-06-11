The rumors were true, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order did indeed get a PS5 version today, a free upgrade for all owners of the PS4 version. This new-gen version of the game brings higher resolution textures and assets, 4K resolution with HDR, improves the 60fps performance of the game, and has significantly faster loading times thanks to optimizations with the SSD. But perhaps the biggest news around the PS5 version of the game is its native compatibility with your save from the PS4 version.

With past releases, the PS5 version of any game counted as a whole new application and executable, with which save data from the previous PS4 version was not compatible. This resulted in players needing to have the PS4 version installed somewhere, update the game, upload the save data using an in-game save transfer, then retrieve that save from within the PS5 version of the game. We’ve seen this cumbersome system again and again with games like Marvel’s Avengers, Crash Bandicoot 4, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, and many more games that have received cross-gen upgrades. It was assumed that this was due to a limitation with how the PS5 applications read the save files.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5, however, is compatible with your PS4 save file without the need to go through a convoluted process. The only extra step you’ll need to take is importing the data into the PS5 version, but you won’t need the PS4 version of the game to do it. The PS4 save simply need to be in your system storage.

On PlayStation 5, ensure your console has the PS4 save data on system storage (either from previous PS4 version playtime on the console, download from Cloud storage, or transfer via USB stick). From there, there will be a “Import PS4 System Save Data” prompt on the start-up screen. Simply select that option and you will be able to utilize your older save data.

When you transfer your save over, you’ll unlock all of the Trophies you’ve already earned on PS4 for the PS5 version of the game. You’ll need to find a meditation area to save the game to trigger the unlocks, however.

Players of the PS4 version automatically qualify for a free upgrade. If you have the digital version of the game, your entitlements will transfer over and you can download the PS5 version now. If you have a physical version, you’ll have to have the disc in your PS5 to get the new-gen version. However, if you happen to have the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order disc, but an all-digital PS5, you can submit a ticket to EA to show proof of purchase and receive a digital upgrade code.

If you don’t already own the previous gen version, you can buy the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 now for just $39.99.

[Source: EA]