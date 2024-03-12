Grandia HD Collection Confirmed for PS4 Following Trophy List Leak

GungHo Online Entertainment has announced Grandia HD Collection for the PS4, bringing the title to Sony’s platforms for the first time. The Collection, which includes Grandia 1 and 2, will be playable on the PS5 via backwards compatibility. Grandia 1 is currently available as part of PS Plus Premium whereas Grandia 2 has yet to be announced for the service. However, trophy lists for both games have made their way online.

The Collection will release on March 26, five years after it released on the Nintendo Switch. A physical edition will be available via Limited Run Games.

“The highly-anticipated Grandia HD Collection for PlayStation 4 and 5 are here! Get your hands on two games that changed the landscape of RPGs forever, in beautiful HD graphics,” reads a PS Store description. Official overviews for both games are as follows:

Grandia: Dive into the captivating journey of Justin and his allies as they race against the sinister Garlyle Forces. Unravel the mysteries of a forgotten civilization and immerse yourself in an RPG hailed as a timeless classic, inspiring generations of games to come.

Grandia 2: Step into the shoes of Ryudo, a jaded Geohound with a heart, as he embarks on a magical quest alongside a group of unlikely allies. Their journey is riddled with twists and turns as they seek a divine weapon to save the world. Delve deep into this tale where the line between good and evil blurs, and everything is open to question…

Grandia originally released in 1997, followed by Grandia 2 in 2000.