The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered trophies

The Last of Us 2 Remastered Has New Trophies, PS4 Trophies Will Carry Over

By Zarmena Khan

Naughty Dog has confirmed that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will come with new trophies. However, players’ PS4 trophies for the base game — including Platinum — will carry over to the PS5. The new set of trophies will be awarded for playing the roguelike No Return mode.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return trophies revealed

The trophies below do not impact the Platinum.

  • Mixed Bag: Get kills with 5 different weapons in an Assault encounter
  • Become The Hunter: Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter
  • Got Your Back: Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health
  • Burglar: Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies
  • Roll Call: Win a run with every character
  • Modded: Complete an encounter with each Mod
  • Risk Taker: Complete 5 gambits in one run
  • Good Riddance: Beat all bosses
  • Team Ellie: Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks
  • Team Abby: Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks
  • True Strength: Get an S rank on an encounter
  • May Your Survival Be Long: Win a Daily Run of No Return
  • May Your Death Be Swift: Win a Daily Run of No Return on Grounded Difficulty

It looks like these trophies will put players’ skills to test.

Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

Share article

TRENDING

Related