The Last of Us 2 Remastered Has New Trophies, PS4 Trophies Will Carry Over

Naughty Dog has confirmed that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will come with new trophies. However, players’ PS4 trophies for the base game — including Platinum — will carry over to the PS5. The new set of trophies will be awarded for playing the roguelike No Return mode.
The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return trophies revealed
The trophies below do not impact the Platinum.
- Mixed Bag: Get kills with 5 different weapons in an Assault encounter
- Become The Hunter: Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter
- Got Your Back: Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health
- Burglar: Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies
- Roll Call: Win a run with every character
- Modded: Complete an encounter with each Mod
- Risk Taker: Complete 5 gambits in one run
- Good Riddance: Beat all bosses
- Team Ellie: Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks
- Team Abby: Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks
- True Strength: Get an S rank on an encounter
- May Your Survival Be Long: Win a Daily Run of No Return
- May Your Death Be Swift: Win a Daily Run of No Return on Grounded Difficulty
It looks like these trophies will put players’ skills to test.