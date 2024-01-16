The Last of Us 2 Remastered Has New Trophies, PS4 Trophies Will Carry Over

Naughty Dog has confirmed that The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will come with new trophies. However, players’ PS4 trophies for the base game — including Platinum — will carry over to the PS5. The new set of trophies will be awarded for playing the roguelike No Return mode.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered No Return trophies revealed

The trophies below do not impact the Platinum.

Mixed Bag: Get kills with 5 different weapons in an Assault encounter

Become The Hunter: Kill 12 enemies in a Hunted encounter

Got Your Back: Win a round of Holdout without your ally falling below 70% health

Burglar: Open the safe in Capture without killing any enemies

Roll Call: Win a run with every character

Modded: Complete an encounter with each Mod

Risk Taker: Complete 5 gambits in one run

Good Riddance: Beat all bosses

Team Ellie: Complete all Ellie faction challenge tracks

Team Abby: Complete all Abby faction challenge tracks

True Strength: Get an S rank on an encounter

May Your Survival Be Long: Win a Daily Run of No Return

May Your Death Be Swift: Win a Daily Run of No Return on Grounded Difficulty

It looks like these trophies will put players’ skills to test.