Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 PS4 Release Confirmed

Following a rating board leak, Konami has confirmed that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 will also release on the PS4. The title was originally announced for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

News of the PS4 version comes via PS Blog. Konami invited PlayStation to a preview event for MGS: Master Collection, during which the company confirmed the last-gen port. However, a release date was not shared, indicating that the PS4 version’s launch may not coincide with the current-gen launch.

“A PS4 version was announced at the event, but a release date has yet to be confirmed by the time of publishing,” wrote PlayStation’s content communications manager Gillen McAllister. Vol.1 is scheduled for release on October 24.

The lack of a PS4 version at the time of the original announcement was somewhat surprising. However, fans later discovered that the ESRB rating for MGS: Master Collection mentioned both the PS4 and PS5. The rating does not mention an Xbox One version and Konami made no mention of it during the preview event, so it looks like only Sony’s last-gen console is getting the game.