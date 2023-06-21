Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Release Date, Price, & Pre-Order Bonuses Announced

By Michael Leri

Konami had only said that the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 was releasing in the fall. The publisher has now gotten more specific and revealed the exact release date for the repackaged collection, what it will cost, and the pre-order bonuses it will have.

When is the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 release date?

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Release Date, Price, Pre-Order Bonuses Announced

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is coming out on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 24 for $59.99. Pre-orders are not live across all platforms, but the Nintendo eShop has the bundle at $59.99. The eShop also has the first three numbered games listed as separate titles, too, and they are $19.99 each.

And while it was already known that Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge: Metal Gear 2 were included, the collection will also have Snake’s Revenge: Metal Gear 2 (the NES sequel Hideo Kojima wasn’t involved with), the NES version of Metal Gear, the Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 digital graphic novels, and a digital soundtrack with 20 tracks. These tracks are:

  • “Title”
  • “Theme of Solid Snake”
  • “First Introduction”
  • ‘Introduction”
  • ‘Discovery”
  • “Warhead Storage”
  • ‘Enclosure”
  • “Metal Gear?”
  • “Memories of Hal”
  • “Twilight Sniping”
  • “Snake Eater ( Cynthia Harrell )”
  • “CQC”
  • “Operation Snake Eater”
  • “Eva’s Unveiling”
  • “Ocelot Youth ~ Confrontation”
  • “Battle In The Base”
  • “Sidecar – Escape From The Fortress -“
  • “Escape Through The Woods”
  • “Last Showdown”
  • “Snake vs Monkey”
The package even has a pre-order bonus. Those who pre-order will get digital tracks of “The Best Is Yet to Come,” “Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” and “Snake Eater,” all of which were arranged by an orchestra and “recorded specially for this bundle.” It’s unclear when pre-orders will go live on the non-Nintendo platforms or physical storefronts.

