Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 PS4 Release Date and Pre-Orders Announced

By Zarmena Khan

Konami has finally confirmed Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 PS4 release date. Last-gen players won’t have to wait as the PS4 version’s launch will coincide with the PS5 launch.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 hits PS4 in October

Both PS4 and PS5 players will be able to get their hands on Vol. 1 on October 24, per Konami (thanks, Gematsu). Pre-orders are already live on the PS Store. Unlike the PS5 version, the collection will only be released digitally on the PS4.

As a reminder, here’s what MGS: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes:

  • Metal Gear
  • Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
  • Metal Gear Solid (including VR Missions / Special Missions)
  • Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)
  • Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)
  • Metal Gear (Nintendo Entertainment System / Famicom version)
  • Snake’s Revenge
  • Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel
  • Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel
  • Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack
  • Digital book
    • Metal Gear Solid: Screenplay Book
    • Metal Gear Solid: Master Book
    • Metal Gear Solid 2: Screenplay Book
    • Metal Gear Solid 2: Master Book
    • Metal Gear Solid 3: Screenplay Book
    • Metal Gear Solid 3: Master Book
    • Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Screenplay Book
    • Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Master Book
Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

