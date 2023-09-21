Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 PS4 Release Date and Pre-Orders Announced

Konami has finally confirmed Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 PS4 release date. Last-gen players won’t have to wait as the PS4 version’s launch will coincide with the PS5 launch.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 hits PS4 in October
Both PS4 and PS5 players will be able to get their hands on Vol. 1 on October 24, per Konami (thanks, Gematsu). Pre-orders are already live on the PS Store. Unlike the PS5 version, the collection will only be released digitally on the PS4.
As a reminder, here’s what MGS: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes:
- Metal Gear
- Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
- Metal Gear Solid (including VR Missions / Special Missions)
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)
- Metal Gear (Nintendo Entertainment System / Famicom version)
- Snake’s Revenge
- Metal Gear Solid: Digital Graphic Novel
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Digital Graphic Novel
- Metal Gear Solid: Digital Soundtrack
- Digital book
- Metal Gear Solid: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Book
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Master Book
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Master Book
- Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Screenplay Book
- Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Master Book