Reports have surfaced that video game retailers across the UK have received the PS5 version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and the game is expected to release this Friday on June 11, 2021. A source speaking to TheGamer states that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 will release on June 11. Furthermore, EA will shadow drop both the physical editions and upgrade version of the game on the same day.

Strangely, there are no scheduled announcements or events on June 11, which may point to an announcement on social media or YouTube. Previously, the game was announced for a broad summer 2021 release, but a concrete date has not been announced officially. The PS5 version also showed up on the German rating board’s website back in March. While PS4 versions of the game received an update that optimized the game for next-gen consoles back in April 2021, it did not add any enhancements.

With the next-gen version, however, we’ll likely be seeing the game take full advantage of the PS5’s hardware. Additionally, EA has confirmed that owners of the last-gen versions of the game will receive a free next-gen upgrade. And with UK retail stores confirmed to have the game in stock, fans of the franchise will still be able to snag a physical copy if they missed out on the last-gen version.

According to EA, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has performed incredibly well in sales, reaching over 10 million unique players just after launch despite being a single-player title. Back in January 2021, the company reported that the game had “exceeded expectations” after selling a total of 8 million units. It also added that the game will be the first in a new franchise. While no confirmed sequel has been announced, Respawn Entertainment has released updates for the game in the past that added a new game plus as well as customization options.

We’ll continue to keep readers updated on the next-gen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

[Source: TheGamer]