Gematsu has spotted listings for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order‘s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions on the German rating board’s website. While the game received an update for current-gen consoles back in January, a full release has not been announced.

Jedi: Fallen Order first launched for last-gen consoles and PC in November 2019 to positive critic and user reception. Despite being a single-player game, it reached 10 million players by summer 2020. Publisher Electronic Arts, often criticized for canceling projects in pursuit of multiplayer and live service experiences, later said that Jedi: Fallen Order was not only a sales success, but also the first game in a new franchise.

In January, LucasFilm ended its exclusivity deal with EA to develop Star Wars video games. However, the publisher will continue making more games in the universe.

“We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA,” Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games, said. “We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”

“We love Star Wars,” added EA. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with LucasFilm Games. We’re making more Star Wars games, BD-1 is still the cutest.”

EA’s next Star Wars project is currently under wraps. As far as Jedi: Fallen Order‘s PS5 version is concerned, we’ll update our readers when an official announcement is made.

[Source: USK via Gematsu]