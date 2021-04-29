Star Wars day isn’t until May 4, but some news won’t wait. The StarWars.com team has revealed all of the themed content players can expect from a variety of console games over the next few months. The biggest piece of news was that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be making its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this summer.

Rumors surrounding the possibility of a new-gen release had been circling since the game was rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in Germany last month. Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on these platforms this summer with “a number of technical improvements.” Those who already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One will get a free next-gen upgrade. More details on the next-gen version and its assorted enhancements have been promised “soon.”

In the meantime, the PS4 version has already been optimized for play on PS5 through backwards compatibility. In addition, both the standard and Deluxe Editions of this version will be on sale on the PlayStation Store until May 12, and buying either will give you free access to the PS5 version when it releases. This isn’t the only Star Wars game to be put on sale either. Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars: Episode I Racer, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Star Wars Pinball are all discounted until May 12 too.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been fairly successful, reaching 10 million unique players and had surpassing 8 million units sold at the start of 2020, far exceeding publisher EA’s expectations for the game. EA has confirmed the game is the first in a new franchise. Despite losing their exclusive rights over the Star Wars franchise, the publisher has confirmed they will continue to make Star Wars titles in the future and one of those titles is heavily rumored to be a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order.

[Source: Star Wars]