Publisher Electronic Arts has had a tremendous third fiscal quarter 2020 (ending December 31, 2019), partly due to the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In fact, the single-player Star Wars game has surpassed 8 million copies sold since its debut in November 2019. Originally, EA had predicted Jedi: Fallen Order to sell between 6-8 million units within its first quarter. Now that it’s exceeded that, the publisher estimates it will reach 10 million units sold by the end of March 2020.

All of this was confirmed by EA during a financial call, as relayed by Daniel Ahmad, a Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, on Twitter. You can check out the thread below:

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is expected to sell 10 million units by March 31st 2020 according to EA. Beating original expectations of 6-8 million units. Strong performance for the game solidifies demand for high quality story games. pic.twitter.com/NdmKUrWnh8 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 30, 2020

EA has enjoyed commercial success with both of its entries in the Star Wars Battlefront series. Though, both of those games leaned heavily into online multiplayer components. Jedi: Fallen Order was the first strictly single-player AAA Star Wars adventure in a very long time and we might not have seen the last of it. It reached other impressive sales milestones, as well, such as becoming the fastest-selling digital launch of any Star Wars game and ranking within the top two of the NPD charts in November and December 2019.

Now, this doesn’t mean Electronic Arts will be abandoning its multiplayer or live service games. After all, the company made over $1 billion from microtransactions in its live-service games during its fiscal third quarter 2020 and notes in its quarterly report that projections for fiscal year 2021 are based on live-service games and ongoing support. It does mean single-player adventures have proven themselves to be viable, though.

And if the rumors about Knights of the Old Republic are true, we could end up seeing even more single-player Star Wars games?

[Source: EA via Twitter]