Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS4 Release Date Might be Announced Soon

EA and Respawn Entertainment launched Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S last year. Unfortunately, the planned PS4 and Xbox One versions still don’t have a precise release date. However, that may be about to change, with Brazil recently rating it on last-gen platforms.

We still don’t know precisely when the game will be released on PS4. EA announced the last-gen ports during the company’s earnings call in August 2023. Since then, nearly a year has passed without much news. However, its rating for PS4 and Xbox One in Brazil indicates the ports may be coming relatively soon. At the very least, it’s likely that EA will make a formal announcement before too long.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been rated in Brazil for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One recently pic.twitter.com/2uAyrKMk4b — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) June 18, 2024

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after 2019’s Fallen Order and about nine years before A New Hope. It sees protagonist Cal Kestis, now a resistance fighter working under Saw Gerrera, continuing his fight against the Galactic Empire. Players can experiment with different lightsaber types and stances. These include the single- and double-bladed stances from the previous game. Meanwhile, the three new stances let him dual-wield sabers, combine a lightsaber and a blaster, and equip a crossguard lightsaber like Kylo Ren’s.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor saw a mostly positive reception at release. The PS5 version averaged an 85 on Metacritic, with PlayStation Lifestyle’s Jason Faulkner awarding it a 9/10. Though not everyone was impressed with the game’s story, critics praised its visuals and gameplay enhancements.