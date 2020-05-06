Electronic Arts has shared its earnings release results for the final quarter of fiscal year 2020, which came to a close on March 31st of this year. Overall, the publisher had quite the strong year, particularly with regards to its live service models. Of special interest, however, is the performance of Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As of the end of March, the action-adventure title boasted an impressive 10 million unique players.

EA made note of this detail on the first page of its Earnings Release report. This same report indicated that other EA titles are performing exceptionally well, too. FIFA 20, for example, has 25 million unique players to date. Madden NFL 2020 achieved the “highest engagement levels in franchise history.” And Apex Legends, another Respawn title, continues to go above and beyond expectations as well. According to the earnings report, the game became the PS4’s most downloaded free-to-play title in 2019. It should be interesting to see how it fares by the end of this year.

The last word on Fallen Order’s sales came this past January. At the time, EA announced that Respawn’s Star Wars adventure had amassed over eight million in sales as of December 2019. Evidently, Fallen Order continues to perform well on the market. Such momentum is likely being helped by Respawn’s continued support of the title with free updates. In fact, the most recent update launched earlier this week. It introduced New Journey+ (New Game Plus), new modes, and a series of tweaks.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Electronic Arts (1), (2) via Twinfinite]