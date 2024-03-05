Respawn’s New Game Will Be in the Titanfall Universe – Report

A new report claims that Respawn Entertainment is working on a game set in the Titanfall universe, but it’s not Titanfall 3. This is a separate project than the Titanfall based single-player game that ended up being canceled a year ago. Following layoffs and restructuring at publisher Electronic Arts last week, Respawn also had its Star Wars FPS game canned, but this Titanfall-related project has apparently survived the cut.

What we know of Respawn’s next Titanfall based game

The aforementioned report comes from journalist and insider Jeff Grubb. In the latest episode of his Game Mess Mornings podcast, Grubb said that the project is being led by Titanfall director Steve Fukuda and although it’s in the early prototyping phase, the game has turned into a real project now.

“This game — as it stands today, as far as I understand — is a Titanfall game,” Grubb says around the 27:00 mark in the video below. “It’s set in the Titanfall universe, but everyone I talk to keeps saying, well, it’s not. Don’t get in your mind that it’s Titanfall 3, like a game with online multiplayer and a single-player campaign.”

Titanfall games were critically praised but their sales fell below expectations. Respawn went on to find both critical and commercial success in making single-player Star Wars games, instead.