Watch the July 2021 PlayStation State of Play Stream Right Here

The latest PlayStation State of Play is about to kick off, featuring about 30 minutes of news and reveals for a variety of games. While 9 minutes will focus on a deep dive into Deathloop gameplay, the remaining 21 minutes is reserved for showing off other titles. Sony specifically said “updates on some exciting indie and third-party titles.” While this leaves a lot open for games like Final Fantasy XVI or other big names to show up, don’t expect to see much, if any, Sony first-party stuff on this showcase.

In fact, Sony also set expectations by saying this State of Play would not feature God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next PlayStation VR. However, it has been rumored that the leaked acquisition of Bluepoint would be announced during the showcase. We won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Watch the July 2021 PlayStation State of Play Here

The PlayStation State of Play airs at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern and will run about 30 minutes. You can watch it on the PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels. We’ve also embedded the stream for you below.

If each additional trailer is an average of two to three minutes, that means the State of Play broadcast could feature anywhere from seven to ten additional games on top of Deathloop. Fans are hoping to see more Stray, Forspoken, Final Fantasy XVI, and multiple arcs of other game announcement possibilities. Of course, what would a State of Play broadcast be without a few new things to show off as well? Can’t shake the moss off to watch the show? We’ll be covering the full stream with all the news you need to know. You’ll also be able to watch the on-demand video once the stream is complete too.

What are you hoping will be shown in today’s State of Play broadcast? If the broadcast has already concluded, what did you think of the show? Join us in the comments below to discuss.