Sony finally announced the long rumored PlayStation State of Play, which will air this Thursday, July 8th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern. The will run about 30 minutes, with nine minutes focused on an extended look at Deathloop. The remainder of the running time is centered on “updates on some exciting indie and third-party titles.” Sony set expectations by saying this State of Play would not feature God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next PlayStation VR.

The extended gameplay for Deathloop will show players a variety of options from stealth to a more direct guns-blazing approach. It should give players a better idea of what to expect when the full game releases on September 14.

Sony’s wording seems to imply that the show will not contain any first-party news or announcements (even beyond those explicitly stated absences), and even sets expectations that there may not be any significant third-party reveals by saying it features “updates” on indies and third-party games. However, there are still certain to be some surprises along the way. Some are even hoping that Thursday’s State of Play will show off more Final Fantasy XVI, which would fall squarely within the expectations outlined for this show. There’s a good chance we’ll also see some updates on third-party games that were announced during the various E3 and Summer Game Fest showcases last month.

Even though this doesn’t seem to be the big summer showcase many were hoping to see from Sony, they do promise more updates later this summer. Specifically, after mentioning that God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, and the next PlayStation VR wouldn’t be featured in this State of Play, they said “Stay tuned throughout the summer though, as we’ll have more updates soon.” Still, keep your expectations in check heading into this one. The latest rumor says that the biggest surprise reveal was intended to be Sony’s acquisition of Bluepoint, before that was mistakenly leaked back when Housemarque’s acquisition was announced.

The PlayStation State of Play airs Thursday, July 8th, at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern and will run about 30 minutes. You can watch it on the PlayStation Twitch or YouTube Channels. We’ll also be featuring the stream the day of the show here on PSLS. What are you hoping gets shown this Thursday? Do you have high expectations for the show, or do you think this is going to be one of the smaller summer showcases?

[Source: PlayStation]