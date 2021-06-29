PlayStation Studios has announced its acquisition of Returnal developer Housemarque, and unofficially, Bluepoint Games as well. Confused? We’ll explain.

A little while ago, PlayStation Studios boss Herman Hulst took to the PlayStation Blog to announce that Housemarque has joined the PlayStation family. The news was shared by various official PlayStation Twitter profiles, including PlayStation Japan. However, the latter accidentally uploaded an image announcing Bluepoint’s acquisition instead, and then promptly deleted it. Screenshots of the deleted tweet were picked up by Twitter users and shared on various forums. Internet sleuths noticed that the image uploaded by PlayStation Japan included a photo of Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls Remake, which is missing in the official Housemarque announcement, so it doesn’t look like a simple mistake.

..so apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image with their first tweet on Housemarque’s acquisition, and it actually mentions a Bluepoint acquisition pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

I was able to verify this (since Tweetdeck still shows deleted tweets) pic.twitter.com/ZLXYogdqT1 — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

For now, let’s welcome Housemarque to the PlayStation family!

“We are so excited to finally join the PlayStation Studios family!” said Housemarque co-founder Ilari Kuittinen. “This gives our studio a clear future and a stable opportunity to continue delivering on gameplay centric approaches, while still experimenting with new methods of narrative delivery and pushing the boundaries of this modern artform.”

As for Bluepoint, the rumors have only been swirling forever, so it looks like it’s just a matter of time now.